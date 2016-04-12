BRIEF-NCXX Group unit says capital alliance with FACETASM
* Says unit Versatile Inc. signs a capital alliance agreement with FACETASM on May 16
April 12 Proact It Group Ab
* Says the UK market leader in road accident assistance renew their Infrastructure as a Service and Disaster Recovery as a Service from Proact's Managed Cloud Service portfolio Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.