BRIEF-Abu Dhabi bourse registers Shuaa Capital International as market maker
Grants Shuaa Capital International (a subsidiary of Shuaa Capital) a license to serve as market maker on exchange
April 12 Galliford Try Plc
* Statement re press comment - Edinburgh schools
* Through acquisition of Miller Construction, Galliford Try has contractual responsibility for four of seventeen schools.
* Issues following statement in response to recent press comment following closure of certain schools in edinburgh.
* Was notified in March that Oxgangs primary school, built by Miller Construction, lost part of one external wall which blew off in storm
Remedial work in those four schools is nearing completion and costs are not material to group
* SAYS AS OF APRIL 1 AGREEMENT BETWEEN DACAPO HOLDINGS AND LAND CT ENTERPRISES GMBH, EXPIRED