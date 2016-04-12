April 12 Nanoco Group Plc

* H1 pretax loss -6.26 million stg versus -4.13 million stg loss year ago

* H1 revenue 290,000 stg versus 1.61 million stg year ago

* Decision to convert company's worldwide licensing agreement with Dow Chemical Company ("DOW") to non-exclusive gives company greater control to pursue multiple routes to market in display industry

* Look forward to Dow receiving commercial orders as a result of this customer sampling.

* Look forward to months ahead with confidence.