April 12 Lotto24 AG :

* Successful first quarter of 2016 with high new customer figures and significantly reduced acquisition costs

* In Q1 with 4.4 million euros ($5.01 million), revenues exceeded prior-year figure of 2.4 million euros by 85 pct

* Q1 EBIT improved to -2.1 million euros (prior year: -3.0 million euros) and net result for period amounted to -0.9 million euros (prior year: -2.6 million euros)

* Initial FY guidance, published in January 2016, will remain unchanged and reviewed again in course of publication of its half-yearly financial report