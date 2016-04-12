BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.50 per equity share
April 12 Lotto24 AG :
* Successful first quarter of 2016 with high new customer figures and significantly reduced acquisition costs
* In Q1 with 4.4 million euros ($5.01 million), revenues exceeded prior-year figure of 2.4 million euros by 85 pct
* Q1 EBIT improved to -2.1 million euros (prior year: -3.0 million euros) and net result for period amounted to -0.9 million euros (prior year: -2.6 million euros)
* Initial FY guidance, published in January 2016, will remain unchanged and reviewed again in course of publication of its half-yearly financial report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Staples Inc says in Q1 of 2017, recorded a loss of $907 million related to sale of controlling interest in European operations - SEC filing