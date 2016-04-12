BRIEF-Wai Yuen Tong Medicine expects group to record loss attributable for year ended 31 March
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of parent for year ended 31 March 2017
April 12 Stockmann Oyj Abp
* says sales in March were down by 26.9 per cent from a year ago and amounted to 84.0 million euros in continuing product areas and businesses
* says change percentage is not comparable due to the timing of the Crazy Days campaign
* says during the first three weeks in March, the Group's comparable sales were on a par with 2015
* Says comparable Crazy Days campaign sales were down by 3 per cent
JERUSALEM, May 16 Israel sought to prevent the shekel rising further on Tuesday by agreeing to allow Intel Corp to pay the tax due on its planned purchase of Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye in dollars.