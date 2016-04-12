BRIEF-Sibirskiy Gostinets Q1 net loss to RAS narrows to RUB 7.7 mln
* Q1 NET LOSS TO RAS OF 7.7 MILLION ROUBLES VERSUS LOSS OF 8.6 MILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO
April 12 Dunelm Group Plc :
* Proposed secondary placing
* Will Adderley, deputy chairman of company, that he intends to sell approximately 6 million ordinary shares in company via an accelerated bookbuild secondary placing
* This represents approximately 3 per cent of issued share capital of Dunelm. Shares to be sold are currently held by WA Capital Limited
* Placing will be managed by UBS Limited, acting as bookrunner, and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, acting as co-lead manager
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and same-store sales, driven by increased customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.