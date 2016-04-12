BRIEF-Sibirskiy Gostinets Q1 net loss to RAS narrows to RUB 7.7 mln
* Q1 NET LOSS TO RAS OF 7.7 MILLION ROUBLES VERSUS LOSS OF 8.6 MILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO
April 12 Tom Tailor Holding AG :
* Thomas Dressendoerfer appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Tom Tailor Holding AG
* Appointment effective July 1, 2016
* Axel Rebien is leaving company by mutual consent effective as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS TO RAS OF 7.7 MILLION ROUBLES VERSUS LOSS OF 8.6 MILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and same-store sales, driven by increased customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.