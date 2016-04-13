BRIEF-Boston Scientific closes Symetis acquisition
* To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S.
April 13 Sectra Ab
* Says large U.S. hospital chain to expand Sectra PACS into a VNA for enterprise imaging
* Says ProMedica has entered into a six-year contract to expand its current Sectra PACS into a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval