BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Acquires retail real estate portfolio for 320 million euros ($360.48 million)
* 25 retail real estate properties with more than 183,000 square metres of leasing space Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi