April 14 Sinnerschrader AG :

* Achieves core growth of almost 21 pct in the second quarter

* Development of business according to plan

* Revenue of more than 50 million euros ($56.28 million)and an EBITA of 5 million euros confirmed for 2015/2016

* Operating result (EBITA) of 0.5 million euros for Q2 of current financial year also clearly exceeded figure for previous year with a growth of 0.7 million euros

* Sales revenue in amount of 24.8 million euros in first half of financial year

* Second half year of 2014/2015, net income had fallen just short of zero

* Is confirming its business forecast for current financial year of 2015/2016