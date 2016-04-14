April 14 Sinnerschrader AG :
* Achieves core growth of almost 21 pct in the second
quarter
* Development of business according to plan
* Revenue of more than 50 million euros ($56.28 million)and
an EBITA of 5 million euros confirmed for 2015/2016
* Operating result (EBITA) of 0.5 million euros for Q2 of
current financial year also clearly exceeded figure for previous
year with a growth of 0.7 million euros
* Sales revenue in amount of 24.8 million euros in first
half of financial year
* Second half year of 2014/2015, net income had fallen just
short of zero
* Is confirming its business forecast for current financial
year of 2015/2016
