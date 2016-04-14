BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 Skanska Ab says:
* Builds research and education facility for hospital in Florida, USA.
* Contract is worth USD 63 million, about SEK 530 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska USA Building in the first quarter 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi