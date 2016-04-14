April 14 FBD Holdings Plc :

* Appointment of cfo and director

* Announce appointment of John O'Grady as an executive director and as chief financial officer both of group and of FBD Insurance Plc.

* John O'Grady will join FBD and board on 1 july 2016