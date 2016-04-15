April 15 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Says successfully completes private placements of new convertible instruments and new shares in the total amount of SEK 45,5 million

* Says intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placements to strengthen the working capital as well as finance the continued operations and further development of additional human and veterinary products based on the XR-17 technology. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)