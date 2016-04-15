BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
April 15 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
* Says successfully completes private placements of new convertible instruments and new shares in the total amount of SEK 45,5 million
* Says intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placements to strengthen the working capital as well as finance the continued operations and further development of additional human and veterinary products based on the XR-17 technology.
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.