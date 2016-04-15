April 15 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG
:
* Reports about 2015 marked by non-recurring effects and
gives a positive outlook for 2016
* FY sales revenues improved to 200.4 million euros ($226.07
million). This corresponds to a plus versus prior year of 16.1
pct
* FY EBIT amounted in 2015, taking into account all
non-recurring effects, to -17.8 million euros versus 4.2 million
euros during previous year
* FY earnings before taxes amounted to -18.8 million euros
(py: 2.5 million euros)
* FY earnings after taxes from continuing operations
amounted to -18.9 million euros (PY: 2.4 million euros)
* Is, therefore, confident that it can outperform annual
forecast made on February 4, 2016
