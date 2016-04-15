April 15 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Reports about 2015 marked by non-recurring effects and gives a positive outlook for 2016

* FY sales revenues improved to 200.4 million euros ($226.07 million). This corresponds to a plus versus prior year of 16.1 pct

* FY EBIT amounted in 2015, taking into account all non-recurring effects, to -17.8 million euros versus 4.2 million euros during previous year

* FY earnings before taxes amounted to -18.8 million euros (py: 2.5 million euros)

* FY earnings after taxes from continuing operations amounted to -18.9 million euros (PY: 2.4 million euros)

* Is, therefore, confident that it can outperform annual forecast made on February 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)