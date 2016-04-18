BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range
April 18 Energy Assets Group Plc
* Recommended offer for energy assets group plc
* Under terms of acquisition, energy assets shareholders will be entitled to receive 685 pence in cash for each energy assets share held.
* Acquisition values entire issued and to be issued share capital of energy assets at approximately 198 million pounds ($280.43 million) and represents an enterprise value multiple of approximately 13.8 times energy assets' ebitda for period ended 31 march 2015.
* Acquisition price represents a premium of approximately: - 40.4 per cent. To closing price of 488 pence per energy assets share on 15 april 2016 (Reporting By Sinead Cruise) ($1 = 0.7061 pounds)
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture