BRIEF-Traditional Therapy Clinics acquires 3 franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
April 18 Oncimmune
* Oncimmune Holdings announces intention to apply for admission to trading on AIM
* Dealings are expected to commence in the middle of May 2016
* Company expects market capitalisation of approximately 66 million pounds.
* Zeus Capital Limited is the nominated advisor and broker to the company.
* The placing is expected to raise approximately 11 million pounds by way of issue of new shares to institutional investors.
* Oncimmune specializes in early cancer detection, developing and commercialising its proprietary EarlyCDT platform technology. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
WASHINGTON, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.