BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical to acquire stake in US firm Occulo Holdings
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
April 19 Evotec Ag
* Evotec and Pierre Fabre sign multi-year compound management agreement
* Under terms of agreement, Evotec will manage Pierre Fabre's compound collection out of its compound management facility in Toulouse, France
* Agreement covers an initial period of five years
Agreement covers an initial period of five years
May 23Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd : * Says it completes acquisition of Henan-based medicine unit