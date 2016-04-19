BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
Connect Group Plc :
* 5Yr contract extension with Northern & Shell
* Connect group agrees five year contract extension with Northern & Shell
* Announce Smiths News has reached an agreement with Northern & Shell to extend its newspaper and magazine wholesaling contract until March 2021
* Contract is valued at 83 million stg pa (at FY15 values) equating to 6 pct of national newspaper and magazine distribution market
* This also represents a 56 pct market share of Northern & Shell's distribution business
* Following this extension, Smiths News has now secured 5 bln stg of revenues per annum (at fy15 values) through to 2019 equating to 94 pct of total sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23