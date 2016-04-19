April 19 Experian Plc :
* Definitive agreement to acquire CSIdentity Corp
* Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CSIdentity
corporation
* Transaction is subject to Hart- Scott-Rodino regulatory
approval in US and other customary closing conditions
* Purchase price is $360 million, payable in full at
closing, which will be funded from experian's existing committed
bank facilities
* CSId is a strong strategic fit for experian
* Acquisition provides an opportunity to significantly
improve our market position in affinity and direct-to-consumer
marketplaces, combining best-in-class credit and identity
products
* Expect to report one-off integration costs of $8 million
in first 12 months to integrate business and to realise planned
synergies
* CSId is being acquired from private equity and other
investors, management and employees and will form part of
experian consumer services in north america
