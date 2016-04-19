BRIEF-DE&T signs contract worth 5.69 bln won
* Says it signed a 5.69 billion won contract to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 19 Yoc Ag :
* Decides on capital increase/private placement and debt financing lead to cash inflow of around 1.0 million euros ($1.14 million)
* To implement a capital increase from authorised capital against cash contributions in amount of 180,505 new shares under exclusion of subscription rights
* Issue price of 2.77 euros per share
* Gross issue proceeds from capital increase will come to around 0.5 million euros
* Capital stock will thereby increase by 180,505.00 euros
* In addition, company has agreed upon concomitant debt financing at standard market conditions, maturing end Q4 2018, which will bring a further inflow of 0.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 5.69 billion won contract to provide display manufacturing equipment
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)