April 19 Yoc Ag :

* Decides on capital increase/private placement and debt financing lead to cash inflow of around 1.0 million euros ($1.14 million)

* To implement a capital increase from authorised capital against cash contributions in amount of 180,505 new shares under exclusion of subscription rights

* Issue price of 2.77 euros per share

* Gross issue proceeds from capital increase will come to around 0.5 million euros

* Capital stock will thereby increase by 180,505.00 euros

In addition, company has agreed upon concomitant debt financing at standard market conditions, maturing end Q4 2018, which will bring a further inflow of 0.5 million euros