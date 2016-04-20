April 20 Clere AG :
* Said on Tuesday US arbitration proceedings between the
sellers of Balda C. Brewer, Inc. und BIUSA LLC (previous company
name: Balda Investments USA LLC), a 100 pct subsidiary of the
company, had been concluded with an arbitration ruling
* According to the arbitration ruling, Balda Investments USA
LLC is obliged to pay an amount of about 500 thousand euros
($567,800.00) (including cost reimbursement for the proceedings)
to the plaintiff
* Outcome will not impact the company's operating result
because sufficient reserves had been accumulated, beforehand
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
