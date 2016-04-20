April 20 Clere AG :

* Said on Tuesday US arbitration proceedings between the sellers of Balda C. Brewer, Inc. und BIUSA LLC (previous company name: Balda Investments USA LLC), a 100 pct subsidiary of the company, had been concluded with an arbitration ruling

* According to the arbitration ruling, Balda Investments USA LLC is obliged to pay an amount of about 500 thousand euros ($567,800.00) (including cost reimbursement for the proceedings) to the plaintiff

* Outcome will not impact the company's operating result because sufficient reserves had been accumulated, beforehand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)