BRIEF-Hao Wen Holdings says quarterly turnover was about RMB11.1 mln
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
April 21 Curasan AG :
* Curasan presents strategic investor
* Investor with family ties into Asian medical technology industry signs ten percent capital increase
* Joint long-term development of company planned
* Acceleration of sales activities in China and USA intended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
* Q1 NET PROFIT 316,695 ZLOTYS VERSUS 444,318 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO