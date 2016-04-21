April 21 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Expects continued improvements in operational and financial ratios with further revenue and earnings growth for 2016

* Gross rental income to grow by c.20% to c. 260 million euros ($293.57 million) by December 2016

* Funds from operations I (FFO 1) are expected to reach 25 mln euros (+55%) by December 2016

* Funds from operations II are expected to reach at least 45 million euros excluding one off disposals by December 2016

* Epra NAV to grow by more than 10 pct to c. 1.0 bln by fy 2016