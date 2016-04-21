BRIEF-Kukdong lowers conversion price of 7th series bonds to 4,070 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series bonds to 4,070 won/share from 7,990 won/share
April 21 Groupe Fnac Sa
* Offer for darty plc
* Terms of an increased cash offer with a partial share alternative for entire issued and to be issued share capital of darty
* Under terms of increased offer darty shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each darty share: 153 pence in cash
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of darty at 822 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 5,050 won/share from 9,910 won/share