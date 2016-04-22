April 22 Aap Implantate AG :

* Annual financial statements 2015: sales at 28 million euros ($31.48 million) within the guidance

* EBITDA in the 2015 financial year amounts to a loss of 1.9 million euros and is therefore 400,000 euros below the forecast

* EBITDA 2015 burdened by one-time value adjustment on inventories (700,000 euros) due to portfolio streamlining and potential cannibalization effects