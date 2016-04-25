Apple sets final terms on dual-tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.
April 25 Wige MEDIA AG :
* Meets forecast for 2015 and affirms growth planned for 2016
* FY revenues climbed by around 5 pct to 63.3 million euros ($71.20 million)
* FY consolidated result at -1.5 million euros (2014: 0.1 million euros)
* Revenues set to grow by more than 10 pct in 2016
* EBITDA expected to more than double to 4 million euros at minimum in 2016
* Intends to reach a revenue level of 100 million euros and an EBITDA margin of 11 pct by 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.
LONDON, May 17 Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into the use for political purposes of personal data found online, to ensure laws were not broken and voters had control of their own information.