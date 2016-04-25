BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Groupe Fnac Sa :
* Offer for Darty plc
* Increased final offer and purchase of Darty shares
* Has acquired from a number of institutional investors, in aggregate, 48,732,648 Darty shares for 170 pence per share, representing approximately 9.20 per cent
* Third and final increased offer to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Darty at a price of 170 pence per Darty share in cash
* Offer also has partial share alternative (1 Fnac share for every 25 Darty shares held)
* Acquired from a number of investors 87,543,268 Darty shares, representing about 16.53 percent of ordinary share capital as of date of announcement
* Either holds, or has received irrevocable undertakings to accept offer in respect of a total of about 38.65 percent of ordinary share capital of Darty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.