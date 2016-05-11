BRIEF-Formula Systems 1985 reports Q1 results
* Formula Systems 1985 Ltd - consolidated revenues for Q1 increased by 19% to $310.9 million, compared to $262.2 million in the same period last year
May 11 Drillisch AG
* Drillisch AG posts substantial growth in subscribers, revenues and gross profit
* And confirms EBITDA forecast 2016
* Drillisch Q1 revenue up 74.8 pct on year to 173.4 mln eur
* Drillisch Q1 EBITDA 24 mln eur, from 26.9 mln eur
* In comparison with same period last year, Q1 service revenue rose by 29.2 million euros
* Confirms the EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2016 of between EUR115 million and EUR120 million
* Drillisch expects a further increase in the EBITDA by about 40 percent to between EUR160 million and EUR170 million for fiscal year 2017
* Management and Supervisory Boards have submitted a dividend proposal for 2015 of EUR1.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Formula Systems 1985 Ltd - consolidated revenues for Q1 increased by 19% to $310.9 million, compared to $262.2 million in the same period last year
May 18 HYSONIC Co Ltd : * Says it will change co name to RBK EMD Co Ltd * Says effective date is May 23 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/L0hbXr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)