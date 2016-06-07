June 7 Probi AB :
* Probi to acquire Nutraceutix, expanding its North American presence and capabilities
* Announces rights issue of about 600 million Swedish crowns ($74 million)
* To acquire Nutraceutix for a preliminary cash purchase price of $105 million (873 million
Swedish crowns) on a cash and debt free basis
* Will increase its market share in North America more than three-fold
* Cash purchase price will be financed through available cash reserves, a credit facility of
about $35 million and a bridge facility of about $63 million
* Handelsbanken has committed to provide the credit facility and the bridge facility
* Bridge facility will be repaid by proceeds from the rights issue of about 600 million
crowns
($1 = 8.1224 Swedish crowns)
