June 7 Probi AB :

* Probi to acquire Nutraceutix, expanding its North American presence and capabilities

* Announces rights issue of about 600 million Swedish crowns ($74 million)

* To acquire Nutraceutix for a preliminary cash purchase price of $105 million (873 million Swedish crowns) on a cash and debt free basis

* Will increase its market share in North America more than three-fold

* Cash purchase price will be financed through available cash reserves, a credit facility of about $35 million and a bridge facility of about $63 million

* Handelsbanken has committed to provide the credit facility and the bridge facility

* Bridge facility will be repaid by proceeds from the rights issue of about 600 million crowns

($1 = 8.1224 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)