BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
June 7 Aurelius AG :
* Aurelius acquires Calumet Photographic and Bowens Lighting
* Company was bought from Calumet Holdings, Inc. for an undisclosed sum Source text - bit.ly/1PfsoWo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)