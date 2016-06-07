BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
June 7 SKANSKA :
* Skanska invests 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($159.95 million) in the office building Solna United in Sweden
* Says construction contract has been awarded Skanska Sweden and is worth sek 1 billion Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1273 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)