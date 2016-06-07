June 7 B2holding ASA :

* Bookbuilding successfully completed

* Shares in offering are priced at 12.00 Norwegian crowns per share

* Will issue 54,166,666 new shares in connection with offering, raising gross proceeds of 650 million Norwegian crowns ($80 million)

* New shares represent about 14.8 pct of shares in B2Holding after equity issue

* First day of trading on Oslo Stock Exchange will be wednesday June 8 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1290 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)