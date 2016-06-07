BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to appoint deputy head of bank
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
June 7 Pioneer Property Group ASA :
* Contemplated new unsecured bond issue in Pioneer Public Properties AS and summon for bondholder meeting in Pioneer Public Properties II AS
* Pioneer Public Properties AS, 100 pct owned subsidiary of Pioneer Property Group ASA, is contemplating to issue a new 800-1,000 million Norwegian crown unsecured bond with maturity May 2021
* Net proceeds from contemplated bond issue shall be employed to repay existing financial indebtedness of company and its subsidiaries
* Private placement for bond issue is to commence on June 7
* Pareto Securities AS has been engaged as manager for contemplated bond issue
* Pioneer Public Properties II AS to propose a new call option at 105.75 pct of par value (plus accrued interests) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.