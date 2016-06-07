June 7 Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Lloyd Fonds AG looks to resume dividend payments

* Consolidated net profit of 1.6 million euros ($1.82 million)for financial year 2015 reaffirmed

* Management board and supervisory board will put forward a motion to annual general meeting to pay out a dividend of 7 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)