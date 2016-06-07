BRIEF-India's Empire Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 107.1 million rupees versus 87.5 million rupees year ago
June 7 Lloyd Fonds AG :
* Lloyd Fonds AG looks to resume dividend payments
* Consolidated net profit of 1.6 million euros ($1.82 million)for financial year 2015 reaffirmed
* Management board and supervisory board will put forward a motion to annual general meeting to pay out a dividend of 7 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 107.1 million rupees versus 87.5 million rupees year ago
KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X on Tuesday reported a 94.2 percent dive in its quarterly profit, hit by a weaker ringgit and higher fuel costs.