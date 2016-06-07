June 7 Indus Holding AG :

* Indus acquires global niche market leader

* HEITZ Group from Melle eleventh company in construction/ infrastructure segment

* Purchase agreement for H. Heitz Furnierkantenwerk GmbH & Co. KG headquartered in Melle was signed today

* Transaction is subject to approval by Federal Cartel Office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)