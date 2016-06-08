June 8 Com Hem :
* Says acquires Boxer tv-access AB for an enterprise value
of sek 1,330m, representing an estimated 2016 underlying ebitda
multiple of 4.4x
* Says acquisition is expected to generate approximately sek
300m in additional underlying ebitda to com hem group
* Says total consideration for Boxer transaction is sek
1,550m (based on balance sheet as per march 31, 2016), payable
in cash at closing
* Says acquisition will be financed by a new three year sek
800m credit facility with swedbank ab (publ) and existing
unutilised credit facilities
* Says expects restructuring charges of approximately sek
75m as part of transaction
* Says remains committed to its financial leverage target of
3.5-4.0x net debt to underlying ebitda as well as to its
shareholder remuneration programme
* Com Hem expands into the sdu market and acquires Boxer
Sweden
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: