June 8 Ao World Plc

* Trading in current financial year has started well.

* In UK we expect adjusted ebitda to be slightly ahead of current consensus, in range of £21m - £25m

* Expect european revenue to be in range of eur 90m - eur 110m and adjusted ebitda losses to be between eur 26m and eur 30m for year

* Board remains confident in long-term prospects of group

* Group operating loss of £10.6m (2015: £2.2m) as previously guided

* Uk adjusted ebitda 5 of £17.2m (2015: £16.5m), with uk adjusted ebitda margin 6 of 3.1% (2015: 3.5%) due to investment in marketing

* Europe adjusted ebitda losses of £21.1m (2015: £8.0m)

* Fy revenue rose 25.7 percent to 599.2 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)