BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Skanska AB
* Skanska constructs and renovates schools in Cincinnati, USA, for USD 54 mln, about SEK 450 mln
* Says total contract is worth USD 77 mln
* Says Skanska USA building will include its 70 percent share of contract in order bookings for Q2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing