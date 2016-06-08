BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Beijer Ref Publ AB
* Beijer Ref's acquisition of HRP approved by CMA (the UK Competition and Markets Authority) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing