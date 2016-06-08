June 8 Fabege AB :

* Says acquires property in Järva Krog, Solna

* Transaction has total price of 172.5 million Swedish crowns ($21.29 million)

* Handover will take place on June 8

* Seller is Uppsala-based consortium, with among others Olle Olsson Holding AB as partner

* Says rental value is just over 14 million crowns annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1035 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)