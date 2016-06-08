BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Fabege AB :
* Says acquires property in Järva Krog, Solna
* Transaction has total price of 172.5 million Swedish crowns ($21.29 million)
* Handover will take place on June 8
* Seller is Uppsala-based consortium, with among others Olle Olsson Holding AB as partner
* Says rental value is just over 14 million crowns annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1035 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing