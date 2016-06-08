BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 CPI Property Group SA :
* Announces mandatory takeover bid of its wholly owned subsidiary Nukasso (CYP)
* Says Nukasso (CYP) obligation to launch a mandatory takeover bid to purchase any and all of outstanding ordinary shares of ORCO Property Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing