BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%)
June 9 RPC Group Plc
* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares to raise approximately £90 million
* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process which will be launched immediately following this announcement
* Boards of rpc and bpi have today announced that they have reached agreement on terms of offer
* Under terms of offer, each bpi shareholder will be entitled to receive 470 pence in cash and 0.60141 new RPC ordinary shares
* Pro forma leverage as at 31 march 2016 will be approximately 2.1 times combined group's net debt / ebitda post completion of offer
* Offer represents a premium of approximately 30 per cent. To the closing price of 725.0 pence per BPI share on 8 june 2016
* Acquisition of BPI is expected to be accretive to rpc's earnings per share within the first full financial year
* Offer is expected to become effective by mid-August 2016
* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion