BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%)
June 9 Immofinanz AG :
* Sells 18.5 million Buwog shares to the strategic investor SAPINDA
* Price of 19.00 euros ($21.65) per share - for a total of approx. 352 million euros - is 3.5 pct higher than Wednesday's closing price of 18.36 euros
* Proceeds from sale will be used to finance acquisition of a 26 pct stake in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
* Sale reduces Buwog shares held by Immofinanz by approx. 18.5 percentage points to roughly 10 pct
Sale reduces Buwog shares held by Immofinanz by approx. 18.5 percentage points to roughly 10 pct

Approx. 10 million remaining Buwog shares are intended to proportionally service convertible bonds issued by Immofinanz
Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion