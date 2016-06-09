June 9 Skanska Ab says:

* Builds Dolce Hotel and conference center in Madisonville, USA.

* contract worth USD 51 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska USA Building in the second quarter of 2016.

* Construction is scheduled to begin in June 2016 and is slated for completion in December 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)