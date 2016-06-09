BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry names new auditing firm
* Says it has named PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as the new auditing firm, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
June 9 Scout24 AG :
* ImmobilienScout24 further strengthens its position in Germany and Austria via bolt-on acquisitions
* ImmobilienScout24 continues to pursue its strategy of content leadership, acquisitions of my-next-home.de and immodirekt.at strengthen offer and customer base in Germany and Austria
* The acquisitions took effect on June 1, 2016
* Total purchase price of both acquisitions is in low single-digit million eur range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson: