BRIEF-Ascentech to raise 75.4 mln yen via shares private placement
* Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement and to raise 75.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on May 19 and payment date on May 26
June 9 BofA Merrill Lynch
* Crystal A Holdco and Crystal B Holdco to sell an aggregate of up to 18.4 mln ordinary shares in capital of Auto Trader Group Plc - bookrunner
* Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and Merrill Lynch International are acting as joint bookrunners on transaction - bookrunner
* Placing shares represent about 1.8 per cent. of Auto Trader's share capital and constitute 100 per cent. Of sellers' combined holdings - bookrunner Source text for Eikon:
* Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement and to raise 75.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on May 19 and payment date on May 26
OSLO, May 19 The Norwegian Communication Authority, which regulates the telecoms industry, will hold an auction of frequencies in the nationwide 900 MHz band on Tuesday, it said on Friday.