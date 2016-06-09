June 9 BofA Merrill Lynch

* Crystal A Holdco and Crystal B Holdco to sell an aggregate of up to 18.4 mln ordinary shares in capital of Auto Trader Group Plc - bookrunner

* Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and Merrill Lynch International are acting as joint bookrunners on transaction - bookrunner

* Placing shares represent about 1.8 per cent. of Auto Trader's share capital and constitute 100 per cent. Of sellers' combined holdings - bookrunner Source text for Eikon: