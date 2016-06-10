BRIEF-Sharkia National Co for Food Security Q1 profit rises
June 10 Fuller Smith & Turner Plc
* Managed pubs and hotels like for like sales up by 2.7 pct in first 10 weeks
* Tenanted inns like for like profits for first 10 weeks down by 2 pct
* Total beer and cider volumes down by 5 pct in first 10 weeks
* Record year planned for investment in existing estate with seven schemes already completed and four more underway
* FY revenue rose 9 percent to 350.5 million stg
* FY pretax profit 39.2 million stg versus 36.1 million stg year ago
* Final dividend 11 pence per share
* Total dividend up 8 percent to 17.9 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
