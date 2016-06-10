June 10 Celesio AG :

* Listing of Celesio shares in market segment "m:access" is expected to end with expiry of July 29, 2016 and inclusion in unofficial market on March 31, 2017

* Management board also resolved to take necessary steps in august 2016 to end listing of Celesio AG's shares in regulated unofficial market segment of Boerse Duesseldorf AG

* Listing of celesio shares in Duesseldorf unofficial market segment "Primärmarkt" will then be terminated at end of September 2016 and inclusion in unofficial market on Match 31, 2017