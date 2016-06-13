BRIEF-Dalsspira to sell crème fraiche in ICA stores
* SAYS TO SELL CRÈME FRAICHE AT ICA STORES IN VÄSTRA GÖTALAND AND HALLAND
June 13 Stockmann Oyj :
* To accelerate turnaround of loss-making Stockmann Retail division
* Says Management Teams of Stockmann Group and Stockmann Retail will be merged to speed up decision-making
* It is anticipated that annual savings target of 50 million euros will be achieved by end of 2016
* Says new distribution centre that has been taken into use will produce additional savings as of 2017
* Says will initiate codetermination negotiations affecting about 3,000 employees in Finland
* Measures are expected to result in reduction of around 380 employees in Finland
* Target is for Stockmann Retail to achieve positive operating result (EBIT) in 2018
* Goal is annual cost savings of about 20 million euros, which will be achieved during 2017
* Potential reductions will be implemented from autumn 2016 onwards
* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged - group's operating result ex. items to be slightly positive in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
