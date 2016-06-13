June 13 Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says its touch fingerprint sensor FPC1035 in Meitu's new flagship smartphone M6

* Says already received as well as expected revenues in 2016 that relate to sales of FPC1035 for this smartphone model are included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of 7,000-8,500 MSEK for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)